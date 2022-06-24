Lib Dems gain Tiverton and Honiton with huge swing as Labour wins Wakefield

From the Guardian website this morning:
The Conservatives have lost two key byelections on the same night, with Labour taking Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats overturning a 24,000-plus majority to snatch Tiverton and Honiton, piling enormous political pressure on to Boris Johnson.
The Tiverton and Honiton result, where the Lib Dem candidate, Richard Foord, defeated the Tories’ Helen Hurford by 6,144 votes to take a constituency that has been Conservative in its various forms for well over a century, will particularly spook Tory MPs.
It is believed to be the biggest numerical majority ever overturned in a byelection, although there have been higher percentage swings in other seats.
And Britain Elects has the numbers:
Tiverton & Honiton parliamentary by-election result— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 24, 2022
LDEM: 52.9% (+38.1)
CON: 38.5% (-21.7)
LAB: 3.7% (-15.9)
GRN: 2.5% (-1.3)
REF: 1.1% (+1.1)
UKIP: 0.6% (-1.1)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
No comments:
Post a Comment