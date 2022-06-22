Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Fears for Glastonbury revellers as ‘huge puma’ seen lurking in trees near festival




Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the Daily Star.

I am reminded of the Rutstock Festival of 1969 and its role in the demise of the Bonkers Hall Safari Park.

