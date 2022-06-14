Lib Dems accuse Tories of wanting rail strike to keep activists away from by-election

The Liberal Democrats transport spokesperson Sarah Olney has written to transport secretary Grant Shapps accusing the government of sitting on its hands over the proposed rail strikes.
This, the letter says, is because the government hopes the strikes will keep Lib Dem activists away from the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.
The Independent report quotes some of letter:
"It is becoming clearer by the day why you have chosen to let these strikes go ahead," Ms Olney said in a letter to the transport secretary.
"This is part of a cynical and desperate political game by the Conservative party to help Boris Johnson win next week’s crucial by-elections, despite the devastating blow no rail services will have on tourism in areas such as the South West."
She added that the strike will "result in volunteers not being able to attend the by-election in Devon", branding it "a new low for the Conservative party".
The strikes have been called by the rail unions for 21, 23 and 25 June - 23 June is polling day in the by-election.
I suppose the Tories can say in their defence that they are sitting on their hands over every problem Britain faces, but it makes you think.
