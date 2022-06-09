The Joy of Six 1056

Ava Evans on fear and loathing inside Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.
Tom Chivers explains why the NHS needs more managers, not fewer.
Girls tend not to want to study physics because of the maths it involves, Katharine Birbalsingh told the Commons science and technology committee. Rachel Oliver et al. set out the evidence, which suggests she is wrong.
Chris Meyns asks why modern philosophers don't talk about slavery: "Locke happily claimed that all people are naturally born free, while also co-authoring the Fundamental Constitutions of Carolina (1669), of which article 110 reads: 'Every freeman of Carolina shall have absolute power and authority over his negro slaves.'"
"When the Crystal Palace was relocated from Hyde Park to South London in the 1850s, the sculptor Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins was commissioned to create 33 prehistoric animal statues to take up place in the parkland beneath the great glass structure." Richard Luck looks at how they, and fossil dinosaurs discovered in Belgium, are faring.
Literary Britain visits Hull: "Inside the station is what I’ve really come here to see: the marvellous statue of Larkin by Martin Jennings."
