Lord Bonkers' Diary: A Whig in a wig

Though to be honest, it's rather a large corner of Rutland.
A Whig in a wig
So here I am back at the Hall. I am delighted to find that a whole wing has been given over to Ukrainian refugees - before I departed I left firm instructions that this was to be done if the balloon went up in Europe - but, to be honest, I am just delighted to find the wing.
I had not come across it for simply years and was beginning to fear it was the one I accidentally burnt down as a boy. (So large and rambling is the old place that no one noticed.) However, all is well with it and I am able to reacquaint myself with another wall of family portraits, a particularly fine one of my great-great-grandfather (a Whig in a wig) by the Dutch master Van Morrison among them.
When I call at the Bonkers’ Home for Well-Behaved Orphans the young inmates press upon me a newspaper cutting about a Rwandan orphanage that was cleared to make room for the poor people our own home secretary intends to traffic there. I put their minds at rest and assure them there is no question of it happening here in Rutland.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
