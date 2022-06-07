Tuesday, June 07, 2022

Lord Bonkers' Diary: A Whig in a wig

He made it! He's back at the Hall and all is right with the world, or at least with his little corner of Rutland.

Though to be honest, it's rather a large corner of Rutland.

A Whig in a wig

So here I am back at the Hall. I am delighted to find that a whole wing has been given over to Ukrainian refugees - before I departed I left firm instructions that this was to be done if the balloon went up in Europe - but, to be honest, I am just delighted to find the wing. 

I had not come across it for simply years and was beginning to fear it was the one I accidentally burnt down as a boy. (So large and rambling is the old place that no one noticed.) However, all is well with it and I am able to reacquaint myself with another wall of family portraits, a particularly fine one of my great-great-grandfather (a Whig in a wig) by the Dutch master Van Morrison among them.

When I call at the Bonkers’ Home for Well-Behaved Orphans the young inmates press upon me a newspaper cutting about a Rwandan orphanage that was cleared to make room for the poor people our own home secretary intends to traffic there. I put their minds at rest and assure them there is no question of it happening here in Rutland.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


Earlier this week
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)