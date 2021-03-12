A Market Harborough man's memories of Christmas on the Western Front

The BBC website has a priceless account of English and German soldiers meeting peacefully at Christmas on the Western Front in World War I.
It comes from Arthur Tugwell, who was still a name in the town when my mother and I moved to Market Harborough in 1973.
I used to slip away from Welland Park College with one of his grandsons. who must be the brother of the
Tim Tugwell interviewed by the BBC, to listen to prog rock.
He, incidentally, was the ally I mentioned in a blog post about my education:
When I moved to the upper school I found I had been put in a CSE set for maths. Having done mathematical aptitude tests in later life, I can say objectively that this was a crime.Fortunately, I had an ally in the same situation and we fought and won a campaign to be moved up to an O level set.
The last time I was at the top of Lubenham Hill I looked for the two houses where the Tugwell family lived but failed to recognise them. Either they have been redeveloped or my memories have faded.
