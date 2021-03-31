Six of the Best 1001

What did Richard Kemp know about Liverpool's scandals?
Matthew Pencharz says that Londoners opposed to Low Traffic Neighbourhoods will be glad of them in the end.
Huw Turbervill offers his selection of cricket's best (and worst) moments on film and TV: "Peter Davison's fifth Doctor wore a cricket costume and showed his skills in the two-part adventure, 'Black Orchid'. He looks an adequate seamer but could use his front arm more, but is a slogger with the bat. The director Ron Jones errs, though, allowing the umpire to signal a wide when a four is struck."
Are you local? Sophia Adamowicz explores the blend of the macabre and the mundane in the work of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.
Look Up London tours the City's orphaned church towers.
