Beth Orton: She Cries Your Name

There's something about East Anglia - the long, straight roads; the pounds of decrepit lorries beside them - that recalls what US liberals mustn't call the flyover states. So it's not such a surprise to learn that Beth Orton grew up in Norfolk.
As Pitchfork said in 2009:
The disconnect between how Beth Orton was pitched to us and the way her music actually sounded was as vast as the barren landscape she fetishized. Instead of a lonesome troubadour traversing the desolate American West from carpark to carpark, Orton was a Norwich-born theatre chick who found herself in the midst of a rapidly-changing mid-90s UK pop scene.
A version of She Cries Your Name appeared on a first LP (released in Japan only), and this one appeared on her first UK album Trailer Park.
Pitchfork said of it:
It's now 25 years later and the song still appeals.
Even more than a decade later, "She Cries Your Name" still sounds great, with [William] Orbit's luxuriously gloomy string arrangement-- especially the way the cello's low-end signals the entrance of the chorus like stage curtains parting-- and the deft production hands of UK electronic scenester Andrew Weatherall and Bad Seeds' Victor Van Vugt providing the perfect context for Orton's cozy, impressionistic Americana sketches.
No comments:
Post a comment