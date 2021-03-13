Ed Davey calls on Cressida Dick to resign

Following the Metropolitan Police's use of force to break up a vigil for Sarah Everard this evening, the Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called on the Met's Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign.
In a letter also signed by Alistair Carmichael and Luisa Porritt he says:
This was a complete abject tactical and moral failure on the part of the Police.
Gossip on Twitter suggests that the police in Lambeth sought to engage with the organisers so the vigil could go ahead safely but received orders from on high to break it up.
And this when a serving Met office has just been charged with Sarah Everard's murder.
Cressida Dick should go, but the real problem is the government. You suspect she was seeking to please Priti Patel in allowing this evening's dreadfully misjudged operation to go ahead.
No comments:
Post a comment