Six of the Best 1000

I seem to recall that something went wrong with the numbering of this feature early on and I am increasingly embarrassed by its title.
I sometimes think that the best links should get there own post and the average ones should just be a tweet, but I enjoy putting Six of the Best together and with so much of my time spent looking after my Mum these days I am not in the mood for radical changes,
Edward Docx says Boris Johnson is a clown: "Instead of uniting his country, he now finds himself facetiously hastening its breakup. And it is the Conservative and unionist parties that have facilitated him. They licensed their comforting fool and told themselves that he could restore a glorious past. But a leader who personifies tomfoolery and nostalgia is eloquent of sharpening decline not renaissance."
"There are now political academics who use the term ‘distributist’, shorn of its Catholic accretions, as a shorthand for the bearded sandals wing of the party. As one of that persuasion myself, I feel myself increasingly alone and misunderstood by either technocratic wing – neither right nor left seem to understand why I might be against big business but in favour of small, why I might be in favour of entrepreneurs but against corporates." David Boyle is drawn to the liberal distributist tradition in British politics.
Former BBC journalist Patrick Howse believes the corporation’s biggest mistake was to court and give a platform to extreme voices.
David Southwell, landscape punk and creator of Hookland, is interviewed by the Spirit Box podcast.
Victor Ambrus, book illustrator and the resident artist on Time Team, is eulogised by Britain is no Country for Old Men: "He was in Budapest during 'The Siege', the 50-day-long encirclement by Soviet Russian and Romanian forces in which about 38,000 civilians died through starvation or military action, before it unconditionally surrendered in. He later recalled 'the smoke and the rubble' he had seen and would have then witnessed Russian soldiers and tanks on the streets of Budapest."
