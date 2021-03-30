Lib Dems to call for bailout to support small breweries

When he visits a small brewery in Sunderland tomorrow Ed Davey will call for a bailout for small breweries which have suffered as a result of pubs and bars being forced to close during lockdown.
According to the Irvine Times:
The party is calling for the Government to compensate small breweries losing high levels of revenue up to 80% of their rent costs over the next six months.
It also urged for a brewers’ support fund to be established, in line with calls made by the Society of Independent Brewers (Siba) and similar to that introduced in Scotland.
This would see a direct grant of up to £30,000 provided to each brewer to help compensate for the costs of the pandemic.
