Tuesday, March 09, 2021

Trevor Peacock, songwriter

I was never a fan of The Vicar of Dibley, but the obituaties for Trevor Peacock, one of its stars, have taught me what a remarkable career he had.

In particular, he was deeply involved in the pop scene of the early 1960s - an era that is often written off but interests me more and more.

He wrote the scripts for Six-Five Special and songs for leading artists, including Adam Faith, Herman's Hermits and Jess Conrad.

The best known of those songs, Mrs Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, topped the charts in the US for Herman's Hermits.

But the original version was recorded by Tom Courtney for a television play called The Lads.

Thanks to Nedemus Grandage on Twitter.

