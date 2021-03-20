Lembit Opik has gone over to the dark side

The website says he was introduced by Chris Grayling: it's sad to see a man fall so low.
Over to Alison Alexander, the Lib Dem Senedd candidate in Montgomeryshire:
"Many people here have fond memories of the good Liberal and Liberal Democrat MPs and MSs did for the constituency and I think they’ll find his comments very sad. ...
"As for the Tories, they should be worried about stopping us. We are rebuilding rapidly ... and it’s only natural they see their Senedd and council seats under threat."
Lembit describes himself as gravitating "towards common sense and liberty". I'll give him liberty. Common sense, not so much.
