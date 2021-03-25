The House of Lords television experiment of 1968

We take it for granted now that parliament is televised, but it is a recent phenomenon.
The Lords was televised on a trial basis in January 1985 and the experiment was soon made permanent.
Elected members took longer to be convinced of its virtues. The possibility of a trial broad cast of Commons proceedings was debated and rejected later that year
In 1988 the idea came up again and this time MPs voted in favour, and the experiment began late the following year. Again, it became a permanent arrangement.
But that is not the whole story. Because cameras were allowed in the Lords as early as 1968 and this is a sample of what they saw. The experiment lasted three days but was not taken any further.
You can follow a transcript of the proceedings in this video on parliament's website: search for 'Shoeburyness Range' to find where it begins.
The peer who asks the question on Shoeburyness is Frank Byers, one of the most prominent Liberals of the day. He had been MP for North Dorset between 1945 and 1945, trivia fans may like to note that he is the grandfather of Labour's Lisa Nandy.
The minister who answers him is Edward Shackleton, son of the Antarctic explorer.
