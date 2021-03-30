What remains of the railway from Ironbridge to Bridgnorth

The other day I blogged about proposals to reopen the railway line between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
This video shows you the state of the line today, though it does not mention the new housing that has been built across the route near Bridgnorth golf course. It is this that makes people sceptical about the idea - well, that and the unstable geology around Jackfield.
Still it makes a nice walk - I have done it myself between Ironbridge and Coalport.
And a Shropshire Star article from last year suggests that the route all the way into Bridgnorth could have been preserved if the council had wanted.
