Former Labour MP is Lib Dem council by-election candidate

One of the more principled Labour MPs in the Blair and Brown years was Andrew Mackinlay, who sat for Thurrock between 1992 and 2010.
Time moves on and in 2019 he joined the Liberal Democrats.
Now he is the Lib Dem candidate in a Kingston by-election on 6 May. He is hoping to be the new councillor for the Chessington South & Malden Rushett ward, which the party won the last time it was contested.
It turns out that Andrews has lived in Chessington for many years and that his children attended local schools.
Chessington is some way from Thurrock, but then I remember from my canvassing days in Richmond that a predecessor of his as Labour MP for that constituency had a house on Kew Green.
Andrew is a lively character with a great sense of humour. He played a great part in obtaining the posthumous pardon for the men 'Shot at Dawn' in the First World War.It meant a lot to their families.
