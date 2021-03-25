The up tunnel at Great Oxendon with rails

This photo was taken looking north from the up tunnel at Great Oxendon on the old line from Market Harborough to Northampton.
The shiny rails show that I took it before the line closed in August 1981. (I was on the last train.)
OK so the line was only open at certain times of day by then and I am facing any possible traffic: I still have to add a firm: Don't Try This At Home, Kids.
But then, for better or worse, there was much more tolerance of trespass by railway enthusiasts in those far off days.
