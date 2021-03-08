Andrew George to stand for Cornwall Council

Andrew George, who was the Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives between 1997 and 2015, is to stand for Cornwall Council in May local elections.
Cornish Stuff reports that he is to contest the new seat of Heamoor, Gulval, Ludgvan, Zennor, Morvah and Madron.
One of his opponents will be the Conservative who sat for the previous ward that covered much of this part of West Penwith.
Cornwall is currently run by a coalition of Lib Dems and Independents, though the Conservatives are the largest party on the council.
No comments:
Post a comment