Welland Valley Rail Partnership calls for Rutland reopening

A short stretch of reopened railway line in Rutland could reconnect the communities of Kettering, Corby, Stamford, Peterborough together with Luffenham, Whittlesey, March and Wisbech.
That's the claim of the Welland Valley Rail Partnership, which describes its plans like this:
The largest piece of infrastructure is a 3.5 mile section of track between Seaton and South Luffenham. This section is a small part of the Rugby & Stamford railway, opened in the 1800s, closed by Beeching in the 1960s.
This track is required because trains coming from Corby in the south can’t turn right at Manton junction to head towards Peterborough ...
There are 8 houses on the historic trackbed, but we have identified two alternative routes that would avoid any houses.
The next stage of the project would be a feasibility study to evaluate these alternatives running past South Luffenham, along with the viability of the entire project.
No comments:
Post a comment