A milestone on Belgrave Gate, Leicester

I spotted this milestone on the front of a shop when I was walking up Belgrave Gate in the centre of Leicester on Friday.
What is it doing there?
Leicester City Council's local heritage asset register explains:
A rare example of a milestone within the city, dating to the 19th century the milestone is a replacement for a Roman milestone that was discovered in 1771 near Thurmaston and positioned at the Belgrave Gate junction c. 1783, being removed in 1844 and now on display in Jewry Wall Museum.
The current milestone is of cast iron construction and is engraved ‘TO LONDON 98, HARBORO 15, LOUGHB’RO 11’.
No comments:
Post a Comment