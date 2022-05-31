Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Second earthquake in six months strikes North Shropshire

Last December there was a political earthquake in North Shropshire as Helen Morgan gained the seat for the Liberal Democrats with a 34 per cent swing from the Conservatives.

But there was nothing metaphorical about yesterday's earthquake. Centred on Wem, it measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

The Shropshire Star says:

People across the north of the county, as well as parts of Telford, reported doors slamming and furniture moving for a few seconds when shocks were felt just after 3.30pm.

And the paper's photo caption adds that "homes in Whitchurch wobbled".

