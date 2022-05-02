Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: Reflections on the general election

I did start this feature a while ago but, what with one thing and another, it was not possible to continue it.
Here, however, is an extract from Lord Bonkers' Diary in the May 1992 issue of Liberator (no. 204).
As we join the old boy, he is reflecting on the result of the recent general election.
Saturday
Perusal of the morning's newspapers brings a little cheer. Painful as our losses were, we can take in pride in some results Mr Paul Tyler, who was a Member with me in 1906, has finally contrived to regain a seat, the Reverend Hughes has been returned in triumph, Dame Vera Lynn has held Rochdale - how appropriate that she should follow dear Grace Fields in sitting for that happy town! - and those of us who, in recent months, have intimated that we thought Father Alton to be a few Shuttleworths short of a committee room clearly owe him an apology.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
