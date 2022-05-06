Tory expert on beating the Lib Dems beaten by Lib Dems

Red faces at Conservative Central Office this morning as the party's expert on beating the Liberal Democrats has lost his council seat... to the Liberal Democrats.
As the Spectator puts it:
For incumbent councillor Hayward Burt has been soundly beaten in the Blackmoor Vale ward for Somerset Council, losing alongside his colleague William Wallace to two Lib Dems Sarah Dyke and Nicola Clarke.
The two Tories gained 1,443 and 1,328 votes respectively, compared to Dyke on 1,814 and Clarke on 1,590.
No comments:
Post a Comment