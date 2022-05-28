Market Harborough and cat's eyes in 1934

When I looked into this I found that a book that said the urban district council had laid "Follsain Gloworm studs, patented by Jesse Neuhaus" in 1934. (Percy Illingworth's cat's eyes were not patented until the following year. Their USP was that they were self cleaning.)
I've now found a bit more evidence. The Market Harborough Advertiser and Midland Mail for Friday 11 May 1934 carried this paragraph:
Mrs. Dare, who is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. H. Saunders, of Market Harborough, writing home from India (Bombay) says that she has seen reference in the "Times of India," to the novel road studs which have been placed on the Leicester-road at Market Harborough.
In those days we were so go-ahead they even talked about us in India.
