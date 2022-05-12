Northampton urban tree festival, Saturday 21 May

Save Our Street Trees is hosting a mini urban tree festival in Northampton on Saturday 21 May.
The event promises an afternoon of tree-themed fun for adults and children at Delapré Abbey, the country house and park just a mile from the centre of the town.
Between 2 and 5pm there will be yoga, crafting, art classes and tree trails to celebrate and support urban trees. All the activities are free (but donations will be welcome).
You can learn more about the festival on the Save Our Street Trees website.
The Northampton event forms part of the 2022 Urban Tree Festival, which runs from 14 to 22 May.
The Save Our Street Trees website has a full list of events, most of which take place in London.
