Nottinghamshire's Tory police and crime commissioner caught speeding five times in four months

She is due to be sentenced in July.
BBC News reports that:
Magistrates were told Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, had written a letter to the court saying she was "very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed".
And goes on to tell us:
On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an "effective and efficient" police response to speeding as one of her priorities.
She campaigned for election using the slogan "Make Notts Safe" and promised to "reduce crime with action, not words".
All of which puts Henry in a difficult position. I'm not a fan of the police and crime commissioner system, but a minimum requirement of holding such a post should be that you don't break the law.
