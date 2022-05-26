Nick Clegg proposed to Miriam on a Lincolnshire railway platform

Nick Clegg these days reminds me of the episode of The Simpsons where Homer gets a new job and doesn't realise he is working for a Bond villain bent on world domination.
But he does feature in this blog's Trivial Fact of the Day.
Previewing a local by-election today in Lincolnshire, Andrew Teale writes:
Quarrington and Mareham is Sleaford’s southern ward, taking in the Quarrington and New Quarrington areas on the southern fringe of the town. Also here is Greylees, a large and very new housing development on the site of a former asylum next to Rauceby railway station.
This station, which was built primarily to serve the former hospital, was where the former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg proposed to his wife Miriam while they were waiting for a train to Sleaford.
