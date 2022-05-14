The old road to Foxton Locks

I've blogged before about how I worked for the organiser of the Liberal Party Assembly in 1985. That summer the office was housed on two narrow boats at Foxton Locks.
The photo above shows where the boats were moored - on the arm that served the bottom of the inclined plane that once took boats up and down the hill here.
A lot has changed at Foxton since then, notably there's now a proper car park for visitors and a new road to serve it.
What used to be the road to the bottom of the locks is now a footpath.* Ironically, it is in much better condition than it ever was as a road. Then it had enough large potholes to keep a Focus team pointing for a fortnight.
I remember guiding the chief stewards van down it when he arrived to collect the assembly programmes which the printers van had brought a couple of days before.
Today it was all sheep and May blossom, with not a pothole in sight.
* The final stretch of the path is new - the old road ran along the bank of the canal for a little. But, going uphill, once you are through the first gate you are on what was the road all the way to the top.
No comments:
Post a Comment