Thursday, May 26, 2022

Claudia Webbe's sentence cut so there will be no recall petition

Claudia Webbe, the MP for Leicester East, today lost her appeal against a conviction for harassing a love rival. But her sentence was reduced to a community order for 80 hours' unpaid work with no custodial element, so there will be no recall petition.

She was elected for Labour in 2019. Though she was born in Leicester, many regarded the Islington councillor Webbe as a candidate imposed on the local party by the Corbyn leadership. 

Resigning from the Labour after her selection, the Leicester East constituency chair called it "a fix and a disgrace".

Webbe was expelled from Labour after her conviction and has since sat as an Independent.

Before she was elected in Leicester, Webbe - and I'm not making this up - was chair of the panel that oversees Labour’s disciplinary cases.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)