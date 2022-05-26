Claudia Webbe's sentence cut so there will be no recall petition

She was elected for Labour in 2019. Though she was born in Leicester, many regarded the Islington councillor Webbe as a candidate imposed on the local party by the Corbyn leadership.
Resigning from the Labour after her selection, the Leicester East constituency chair called it "a fix and a disgrace".
Webbe was expelled from Labour after her conviction and has since sat as an Independent.
Before she was elected in Leicester, Webbe - and I'm not making this up - was chair of the panel that oversees Labour’s disciplinary cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment