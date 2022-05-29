Sunday, May 29, 2022

Belle and Sebastian: Unnecessary Drama

Belle and Sebastian found alive!

Americana UK explains the video:

Group therapy in Glasgow keeps the music moving in Belle and Sebastian’s new video, 'Unnecessary Drama'. The band returns to form with this barn-burner of a song from their first full-length album in seven years titled 'A Bit of Previous'.  

Under the watchful eye of a therapist, the members of the group are seen struggling through rehearsal and a number of trust-building exercises until they finally align and bring it all home during the final chorus.  (Some additional harmonica-related therapy may be needed.)

That last comment is odd: it's the harmonica that makes this.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)