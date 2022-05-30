The future of Britain's railways: No ticket offices but plenty of tasers

I looked at their list for the Midland main line and, sure enough, Market Harborough is on the list of ticket offices due to go. But so are Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield and St Pancras.
It looks as though pretty much all ticket offices are to be closed.
But isn't this what has already happened on the London Underground? Does it really matter.
The independent campaign group Railfuture thinks it does. On its website Nigel Middleton lists five unique services a ticket office can offer:
- They can be the friendly face to explain fares to customers new to the railway (or for regulars, making a very occasional journey) the fearsomely complex fares system and what type of ticket is best for their intended journey. At a time when Penalty Fares are about to increase, there will be a natural concern that the right rail ticket is about to be purchased.
- They sell tickets to those that are uncomfortable with technology (and although any journey can be bought from any rail retailer [in broad terms], in practice, nervous purchasers need to get to grips with many different rail retailer websites).
- They may be the only option for someone wanting to pay cash.
- They are the only way to buy some types of ticket – e.g .some Rail Rovers.
- They can help travellers out and about who do not have Smartphones and therefore cannot self-serve on needs such as new/changed seat reservations.
Meanwhile, the British Transport Police have become the first force in the UK to arm its special constables with tasers.
The specials' chief officer told ITV News:
"Allowing them to carry the device is a positive step both in recognising the skills and competence of our part-time, volunteer officers and further strengthens our commitment to ensuring the railway is a safe environment for passengers and rail workers."
When tasers were first introduced, we were told they would be used as a last resort to prevent the police having to draw firearms. Today they are rapidly becoming standard issue.
I don't suppose anyone beyond Priti Patel wants a future in which stations have few railway staff and are patrolled by police with what can be lethal weapons, but it's where we are rapidly heading.
It works (generally) on the underground because it's a self-contained system with an effective touch-in, touch-out arrangement and a coarse fares structure.
Rather more difficult on a Penzance to Wick network.
