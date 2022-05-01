Harborough District Walking Festival, 26-29 May 2022

"Come and discover an often overlooked part of England," says the website for this month's Harborough District Walking Festival:
The Harborough district is an area of rolling countryside, ancient pastures and farmland, streams, woodland spinneys and beautiful villages. Canals, battles and buried treasure are all there to be explored – not to mention local characters and ancient customs.
All the Festival walks are led by two experienced guides, so your walk will be enhanced with fascinating details of the local area and its history
Thursday 26 May
Morning walk: Rolleston and Noseley (no stiles)
Afternoon walk: Tugby, Rolleston and Skeffington
Friday 27 May
Morning walk: Claybrooke Parva and Fosse Way
Afternoon walk: Brampton Valley Way (wheelchair friendly)
Saturday 28 May
Morning walk: Hallaton, Cranoe and Slawston
Afternoon walk: Saddington, Gumley and Laughton
Sunday 29 May
The Langtons
There is a charge for each walk and places are limited. You can book via the Festival website.
James Carpenter, one of the Festival guides, runs an extensive programme of public guided walks based around Market Harborough and Lutterworth. Full details can be found online.
No comments:
Post a Comment