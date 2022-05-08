Magazine: Shot by Both Sides

This is a great record and in particular a great guitar riff. It was devised by Pete Shelley, which is why you can also hear it on the Buzzcocks' Lipstick.
But the figure who interests us is the keyboard player Dave Formula, because we have seen him before.
More than a decade before he joined magazine, he worked under the name David Tomlinson and was a member of the St Louis Union.
And, as you no doubt remember, they appeared in the Spencer Davis Group's film The Ghost Goes Gear and were the best thing in it apart from the Spencers themselves.
Just in case that film has slipped your memory or you are feeling to weak to follow a link, I have added the video of St Louis Union below.
Dave Formula, incidentally, went on to help form Visage, which means I could equally have chosen Fade to Grey this week.
