The Joy of Six 1266

untangles the chain of cover-ups that led to the Grenfell Tower fire: "The report traces a long and unpleasant history of this with regard to cladding fires, and it is clear reading it that the lack of honesty came at a fatal cost to those who lived in Grenfell Tower. What is worse is that it continued even after the fire destroyed much of the building."
Josh Self finds that the rise of Robert Jenrick reveals a cunning, ruthless operator.
"There is a growing sense that the future of work might not unfold in our favour. People are expected to work longer, for less, with less security and fewer protections. Rather than making work easier or more rewarding, we expect the development and application of new technologies, particularly in the areas of automation, computation and artificial intelligence, to disempower us." Craig Gent
says research into logistics and the gig economy shows workers are tracked, instructed and managed by a dystopian world of algorithms.
"Babarinde grew up quickly, becoming a father figure to his five younger half-siblings. 'I found myself helping them with homework, going to sports days, Christmas plays, parents’ evenings, to hear about how they were doing, to go and cheer them on.'" Harriet Symonds profiles the new Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne.
Samantha Rayner takes us through the reasons why bookshops are bucking the decline of the high street: "In a time when people seek out 'destination; experiences, bookshops are getting savvier about not just being a gateway to a myriad of worlds and perspectives, but also becoming spaces that are aesthetically rewarding to visit."
Patrick Comerford visits the East End to search for echoes of the Siege of Sidney Street in 1911.
