Kiki Dee: Loving and Free

Kiki Dee is best known for her duet with Elton John Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which made number 1 in 1976, but she had been recording since the early Sixties.
Loving and Free was the title track from a 1973 album of hers, yet it wasn't issued as a single until 1976 - it was a double A side with Amoureuse, which I chose as my Sunday music video years ago.
When I remembered the song the other day, I was sure it came from my era of listening to Radio Luxemburg under the bedclothes, so maybe it got some play in 1973. But I doubt it was Tony Prince's Powerplay. Anyway, it still sounds good.
That wholesome image of Kiki Dee with a bicycle and basket reminds me of Felicity Kendall in Solo, one of her post Good Life sitcoms.
But if Kiki tried cycling in those 1973 flairs they'd have got caught in the chain.
