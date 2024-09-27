Having a mate called Danny whose nickname is Danzo, "cuz he’s the king of Lanzo"

If you were lucky enough not to have come across this, er, unique Guardian article 'The rise of Britishcore: 100 experiences that define and unite modern Britons', do not click this link.
It was suggested to me by on Twitter that the author must be the son of someone on the paper to have got it published.
The new Private Eye shows that was almost right: he's the long-term partner of someone there.
When the editor saw this article, the Eye goes on, she gave orders for it to be buried in the depths of the Guardian's website. But I recruited a team of professional cave divers to help me this afternoon, and we found it.
