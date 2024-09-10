The locomotive shed at Snailbeach

This is the locomotive shed for the Snailbeach District Railways, which you will find among the preserved mining buildings at Snailbeach. The line took lead ore away for smelting and brought coal to power the mining complex. The last locomotives ran here in 1946.
I've visited this site many times, but I'd not noticed before this summer the loco shed is roofed with corrugated iron, the vernacular building material of the Shropshire lead-mining country. (Of course, the shed may once have had a slate roof.) The way buildings were thrown up in the mid 19th century gave its townships the feeling of the Wild West.
