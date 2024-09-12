"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Minister for police’s purse stolen – at policing conference
The Guardian, which tells us that Diana Johnson was giving speech in which she said UK was in grip of an "epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting", wins our Headline of the Day Award.
