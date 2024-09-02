Monday, September 02, 2024

A walk along Roman Stane Street from London Bridge to Tooting with John Rogers

John's blurb on YouTube explains:

Part of a series of videos exploring Roman London, this walk follows the Roman Road that led from the Thames at London Bridge to Chichester. Our journey starts at London Bridge and a stop at the Wheatsheaf pub. The road leads us through Elephant and Castle, Kennington, Stockwell, Clapham, Clapham Common, Balham, ending at Tooting in the Trafalgar Inn.

A collaboration with Young's Beer.

John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)