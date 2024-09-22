The Stone Roses: Waterfall

A single from the Stone Roses' first LP, Waterfall reached no. 27 in the UK singles chart in 1991.
I love that very Nineties chiming guitar sound, but what is the song about?
A comment on Song Meanings says:
Ian Brown said in an interview that this is about a girl whose fed up with everything, drops an acid and goes to Dover. What would Vera Lynn make of that?
But then writers don't necessarily fully understand their own songs.
* I suppose using 'LP' rather than 'album' is hopelessly old fashioned, but I still tend to write it first before I correct myself.
