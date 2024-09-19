Return to the Stiperstones Inn

I spent my last day in Shropshire at Snailbeach and Stiperstones village. Here is the Stiperstones Inn with the hills behind it.
The pub, I can report, now has inside toilets and more dining space, including a pleasant outside area. And, unlike some remote establishments I could mention, is still friendly and welcoming, serving food all day, every day.
It doesn't do bed and breakfast any more, but owns some self-catering accommodation nearby. This seems a general pattern in the area: everyone wants week-long bookings, and the sort of places I stayed at for one night in my walking days seem to have disappeared.
I should add that, despite the carving over the door where you used to go up to the accommodation at the Stiperstones Inn, I was never sacrificed to their local pagan deities.
