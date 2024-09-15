Lord Bonkers' Diary: The maintenance of the Rutland Union Canal

"That was you, sir. This is your diary."
"Humph. Should've told 'em something about Mr Asquith and Venetia Stanley. You could turn that story into a novel."
Thursday
The delightful Pippa arrives at the Hall and wastes no time in getting down to business. After listening to my concerns, she goes to talk to the beavers and is away simply hours. She comes back with the bones of an agreement, the long and short of which is that the beavers will agree to take on the maintenance of the Rutland Union Canal, but their lodge and lake will stay. Oh, and I can use their jacuzzi whenever I wish.
Well, it’s not ideal, but it’s a good sight more than I achieved off my own bat, so I am minded to sign.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
