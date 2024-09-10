Trust re-formed to fund repairs to Ludlow's town walls

In Ludlow last month I saw the failure, 12 years after a stretch collapsed, to repair its town walls as a metaphor for national malaise. (The photo above shows a section in a better state of repair.)
Now BBC News reports that the charitable trust that used to care for Ludlow's town walls is re-forming and will begin raising money to assist local authorities in carrying out the repairs:
"This blot on our landscape has been left unattended and it's now presenting a risk of further collapse," claimed Colin Richards, chair of the trust.
"What we're trying to do as a community is to come forward through the Ludlow Town Walls Trust to say look...we can help as a community."
Mr Richards was responsible for the wall for 24 years as a conservation officer with the former South Shropshire District Council.
The report also touches on the dispute over who is responsible for the upkeep of the walls:
The section of wall is owned by the Parish Church of St Laurence, Ludlow, as part of the Church of England estate.
However, responsibility for repair lies with Ludlow Town Council, according to the parish and Shropshire Council.
Ludlow Town Council has not responded to the BBC's request for comment, but earlier this year said it was still taking legal advice.
