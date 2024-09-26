Sayeeda Warsi resigns from Conservative Party

Sayeeda Warsi was once a living symbol of the changes David Cameron claimed to have made to the Conservative Party. Today she resigned her membership.
It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the @Conservatives whip.— Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) September 26, 2024
This is a sad day for me.
I am a Conservative and remain so but sadly the current Party are far removed from the Party I joined and served in Cabinet.
My…
I'm surprised she has lasted as long as she has.
Back in 2011 I blogged about the way the Tory right tried to turn an invited lecture she gave at the University of Leicester into some kind of scandal.
