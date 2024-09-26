Thursday, September 26, 2024

Sayeeda Warsi resigns from Conservative Party

Sayeeda Warsi was once a living symbol of the changes David Cameron claimed to have made to the Conservative Party. Today she resigned her membership.

I'm surprised she has lasted as long as she has. 

Back in 2011 I blogged about the way the Tory right tried to turn an invited lecture she gave at the University of Leicester into some kind of scandal.

