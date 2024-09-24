Peter Jay's Guardian obituary is a comic gem

Peter Jay is one of those people of whom, if I had any younger readers, my younger readers would not have heard.
His Guardian obituary by Stephen Bates is a comic gem. That's not how most of us would wish to be remembered, but there you go:
If ever a man was damned by being described as “the cleverest young man in England” it was the economic journalist Peter Jay. When Time magazine decided on the epithet and chose him as one of its 150 world leaders of the future in 1974, Jay was already 37, so rather old to be a young hopeful.
However, he needed next to no encouragement to believe it, having already garnered a reputation at the Times, where he was then economics editor, for arrogance. It was scarcely the magazine’s fault that his highest elected office ended up being mayor of the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock, but as his career went into a slow decline following his brief period as British ambassador to Washington in the late 1970s – having been appointed to the post by his father-in-law the Labour prime minister James Callaghan – each mishap was accompanied by the sound of chortling schadenfreude in the British press.
He was good at the long form interview on “Weekend World” though
