The Joy of Six 1264

Gemma Gould sets out what happens to women who speak out on social media: "For women who take a stand on social issues, the backlash can be swift and severe. In the UK, women in politics, journalism, activism and other public spheres who speak out against injustice are often met with hostility. This hostility is not limited to public debate; it extends into their personal lives, affecting their mental health, well-being and sometimes even their safety."
Phil O'Brien celebrates the Welsh socialist writer Raymond Williams on the 100th anniversary of his birth.
"As I learnt more about the history of these stones, I became more interested in them. The myths attached to them are Christian – the church was assigning meaning to all this ancient stuff to scare people into conformity. And that’s really intriguing. Why were the Methodists so keen to come into Cornwall to control the working classes? What the hell were we up to?" Mark Jenkin talks to Bob Fisher about his film Enys Men.
"Towards the bottom right-hand corner is St Georges Recreation Ground. The former cinder running track with a spectator pavilion is highlighted by the green surround. The 100-yard sprint section on which Harold Abrahams qualified for the 1924 Olympics in Paris (where he won the 100-metres Gold medal) can just be seen." Anthony Rowley on the volumes of history to be found in one aerial photograph of a Shropshire village.
Jonathan Pomeroy watches this year's swift season end.
