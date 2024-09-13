There was a shopping mall, now it's all covered with flowers: The new Nottingham Broad Marsh

For 50 years or more, visitors to Nottingham have been funnelled through a bus station and a shopping centre if they wish to get from the railway station to the city centre.
I went to Nottingham today, partly for the pleasure of not doing that. Because the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre is no more. In its place is Nottingham's new Green Heart - an urban park and public space that is the first stage in the redevelopment of a significant proportion of the city centre.
And Broadmarsh seems to have become Broad Marsh as part of it.
