Friday, September 13, 2024

There was a shopping mall, now it's all covered with flowers: The new Nottingham Broad Marsh

For 50 years or more, visitors to Nottingham have been funnelled through a bus station and a shopping centre if they wish to get from the railway station to the city centre.

I went to Nottingham today, partly for the pleasure of not doing that. Because the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre is no more. In its place is Nottingham's new Green Heart - an urban park and public space that is the first stage in the redevelopment of a significant proportion of the city centre.

And Broadmarsh seems to have become Broad Marsh as part of it.





