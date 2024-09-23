How Harold Wilson dealt with hecklers

Rachel Reeves was heckled during her conference speech today. Naturally, the man responsible was grabbed by security and bundled out of the hall.
Our politicians used to be more robust. Before the decline of the public meeting, they were expected to deal with hecklers using their own wits and wit. The heckler would stomp off defeated, not in the grasp of a gorilla in a suit.
The most able of politicians, such as Harold Wilson, positively welcomed heckling because it gave them the chance to appear in a good light. All Reeves had was a line copied from Keir Starmer, delivered after her heckler had been disappeared.
And this post is a chance to pay tribute to Wilson for not getting Britain involved in Vietnam.
