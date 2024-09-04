Norfolk Lib Dems stand down in favour of Independent by-election candidate in Lib Dem seat

Those who follow local elections may remember a striking victory last August, when John Crofts gained the Conservative-held Norfolk County Council ward Freebridge Lynn for the Liberal Democrats.
The sad news is that John died recently. You can read some moving tributes to him in the Lynn News.
So there is to be another Freebridge Lynn by-election and, reports the Eastern Daily Press, this time there will be no Lib Dem candidate. Instead, the party has endorsed the Independent candidate Simon Ring.
Brain Watkins, leader of the Lib Dem group on Norfolk County Council, explains why:
The Freebridge Lynn ward covers North and South Wootton, Castle Rising and Grimston.
"It's tragic that John Croft's tenure as councillor was cut short, and we mourn his passing.
"Normally, we would be looking to field an official Lib Dem candidate, particularly in a seat that we have held previously.
"However [Lib Dem county and borough councillor] Rob Colwell has worked very closely with Simon Ring, who is well respected as deputy leader of West Norfolk Council.
"Rob has endorsed Simon as someone who would represent Freebridge Lynn with passion and enthusiasm if he is elected.
"John would have also approved of us backing Simon on this occasion."
