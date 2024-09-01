Ace Kefford Stand: Daughter Of The Sun

Every band needs a lost genius, and with the Move it's Ace Kefford. He played bass on their first hits of the Sixties, but left the band in mid 1968 because of the stresses of touring.
After leaving the Move, he worked on a solo album with the producer Tony Visconti, but it never appeared.
In 2003 the tracks he had recorded for it appeared on a CD, Ace the Face, that promised "the lost album and more". The more was some tracks by the Ace Kefford Stand, the band he formed in 1968, and Daughter of the Sun is one of them. Very good it sounds too.
In 2002 Ace Kefford talked about his mental health problems to the Move's lead singer, Carl Wayne, on BBC WM:
AK: I've been unsettled since I was a kid. Our fame was instant really: within about a year we were in the charts, weren't we? I think similar to a lot of people who were growing up and described as sensitive children, I was like that.
CW: We were. Do you think we were insensitive to your needs in the Move?
AK: No, I don't think you understood. People didn't understand then. I mean, if I was having a panic attack on the Hendrix Tour - which is what we call it these days, a panic attack - people wouldn't understand. If I'd got a panic attack on the Hendrix Tour or on Top of the Pops and I've got to get out of that place as fast as I can, people don't understand. So really that's what it was, but I've been in and out of mental homes and drug rehabs on all sorts of stuff all my life to get myself to here.
I hope Ace is doing well today. There's a long interview with him recorded this year on YouTube - in two parts - that I've not listened to yet.
